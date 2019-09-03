Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-UK stocks fall as concerns over Brexit, global growth weigh



* FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 down 0.1%

* Financials, oil companies biggest drags

* DS Smith drops after trading update

* Inkjet technology firm Xaar plunges to 10-yr low (Adds company news items, updates share moves)

By Josephine Mason and Muvija M

Sept 3 (Reuters) - London-listed stocks most exposed to theBritish economy fell as investors worried the country washeading for a chaotic no-deal exit from the European Union or anearly national election, while global growth concerns alsopersisted.

It is relatively rare for the export-heavy FTSE 100 to movein lockstep with sterling, but losses in companies more exposedto the domestic economy, such as banks and housebuilders, offsetgains in big internationally focused firms.

The index was down 0.2% after climbing initially onsterling's fall to a three-year low, underscoring deepeningconcerns about the fall-out across the economy from a no-dealBrexit and the possibility of another election. The pound laterclawed back some of those losses. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U1COurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U49G

The midcap index .FTMC , traditionally harder hit by Brexitconcerns, was down 0.1%.

Sterling's recovery came as British Prime Minister BorisJohnson lost his working majority in parliament when one of hisConservative lawmakers defected to the pro-European UnionLiberal Democrats.

An election would thrust Brexit onto an uncertain path withthree main options: a Brexit-supporting government underJohnson, a Labour government led by socialist Jeremy Corbyn, ora hung parliament that could lead to another referendum. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U0GW

"In the short term, for many the idea that Corbyn willpossibly be the next PM is more scary than a no-deal Brexit,"said Markus Huber, trader at City of London Markets.

Stocks considered most exposed to any hit to Britain'swealth resulting from Brexit were the biggest fallers withLloyds LLOY.L and Royal Bank of ScotlandRBS dropped morethan 1% each.

RBS and utilities also face the threat of nationalisation ifa Labour government was to take charge.

Losses in homebuilders, which are vulnerable to a crash inhouse prices from an economic shock, were led by a 1.6% drop inthe sector's biggest player Barratt. BDEV.L

Retailers Morrison MRW.L and Marks & SpencerMKS.L werealso down roughly 1.5%. M&S also faces relegation from the FTSE100.

HIGHER ODDS

Goldman Sachs has raised its odds of a no-deal Brexit to 25%from 20%, but analysts from Swiss bank UBS predicted the marketmight prove to be oversold. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U1IN

"We think that investors are placing a higher probability ona no-deal Brexit at the end of October than is currentlywarranted," the UBS analysts said in a note laying out a numberof Brexit scenarios.

"In our view, the most likely course in the weeks ahead isthat parliament will succeed in blocking a no-deal Brexit,leading to a general election. Only then might we have someclarity."

Oil majors gave in to a wider gloom after U.S. manufacturingdata raised concerns about a weakening global economy, while theU.S.-China trade dispute dragged down Asia-facing financials. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U11E

Among single stock moves, DS SmithSMDS.L slid 3.5% on theFTSE 100 as investors took note of the packaging company'scomments that volatility in the macroeconomic environmentcontinued even as it reaffirmed annual targets.

Just EatJE.L shares slipped nearly 3% as a top-10shareholder is set to vote against the food delivery company'sproposed 9 billion pound merger with Takeaway.com, saying thedeal undervalued Just Eat. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U1K5

Plumbing products company Ferguson FERG.L , meanwhile,outperformed the index with a 2.1% rise after saying it wouldseparate its UK operations.

Among midcaps, Restaurant GroupRTN.L tumbled 13% on itsworst day since November and sat at the bottom of midcap indexafter posting a loss versus a year-ago profit, while small-capinkjet technology firm XAARXAR.L plunged 30.7% to a 10-yearlow after warning on annual results. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru and Danilo Masoni in Milan;Additional reporting by Indranil Sarkar; Editing by SrirajKalluvila and Alison Williams) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638;))

(( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))