UPDATE 1-UK stocks fall as Brexit fears hammer sterling



* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 down 0.2%

* Financials, miners biggest drags

* DS Smith drops after trading update

* Inkjet technology firm Xaar plunges to 10-yr low (Adds company news items, updates share moves, adds analystcomments)

By Josephine Mason and Muvija M

Sept 3 (Reuters) - London-listed stocks most exposed to theBritish economy fell with the pound on Tuesday as investorsworried the country was heading for a chaotic no-deal exit fromthe European Union or a general election that raises freshrisks.

It is relatively rare for the export-heavy FTSE 100 to movein lockstep with sterling, but losses in companies more exposedto the domestic economy, such as banks and housebuilders, offsetgains in big internationally-focussed firms.

The index was down 0.1% at 0930 GMT after climbing initiallyon sterling's fall to a three-year low, underscoring deepeningconcerns about the fall-out across the economy from a no-dealBrexit and the growing possibility of an election.

The midcap index .FTMC , traditionally harder hit by Brexitconcerns, was also down 0.2%. That compared to a half percentagefall in Europe's main STOXX index.

An election would thrust Brexit onto an uncertain path withthree main options: a Brexit-supporting government under BorisJohnson, a Labour government led by socialist Jeremy Corbyn, ora hung parliament that could lead to another referendum. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U0GW

"In the short term, for many the idea that Corbyn willpossibly be the next PM is more scary than a no-deal Brexit,"said Markus Huber, trader at City of London Markets.

Stocks considered most exposed to any hit to Britain'swealth resulting from Brexit were the biggest fallers withLloyds LLOY.L and Royal Bank of ScotlandRBS dropped 1.9%each.

RBS and utilities also face the threat of nationalisation ifa Labour government was to take charge.

"UK stocks with domestic exposure seem to be in the shortterm in a no-win situation: on one hand a no-deal Brexit willcertainly have a negative impact at first, on the other handCorbyn as a new PM is to be expected to be highly negative forthe UK economy and not just in the short-term," said Huber.

Losses in homebuilders, which are vulnerable to a crash inhouse prices from an economic shock, were led by a 1.2% drop inthe sector's biggest player Barratt BDEV.L , Britain's biggesthousebuilder.

The country's major retailers Morrison MRW.L and Marks &SpencerMKS.L were also down over 1%. M&S also facesrelegation from the FTSE 100.

HIGHER ODDS

Goldman Sachs has raised its odds of a no-deal Brexit to 25%from 20%, but analysts from Swiss bank UBS predicted the marketmight prove to be oversold. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U1IN

"We think that investors are placing a higher probability ona no-deal Brexit at the end of October than is currentlywarranted," the UBS analysts said in a note laying out a numberof Brexit scenarios.

"In our view, the most likely course in the weeks ahead isthat parliament will succeed in blocking a no-deal Brexit,leading to a general election. Only then might we have someclarity."

Mining heavyweights, which count on China for their profits,and Asia-focussed financials also weighed on the index as tradeworries and protests in Hong Kong continued. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U11E

Among single stock moves, DS SmithSMDS.L slid 3% on theFTSE 100 as investors took note of the packaging company'scomments that volatility in the macro-economic environmentcontinued even as it reaffirmed annual targets.

Plumbing products company Ferguson FERG.L , meanwhile,outperformed the index with a 2% rise after saying it wouldseparate its UK operations.

Among midcaps, Restaurant GroupRTN.L tumbled 13%, set forits worst day since November, and sat at the bottom of midcapindex after posting a loss versus a year-ago profit, whilesmall-cap XAARXAR.L plunged 29% to a 10-year low afterwarning on annual results. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru and Danilo Masoni in Milan;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638;))

