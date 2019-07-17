UK Stocks - Factors to watch on July 17

Reuters





July 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 20 points lower at 7,558 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.26% ahead of the cash market open.

* GALLIFORD: British builder Galliford Try Plc said on Wednesday it expected annual pretax profit to be in line with analysts' estimates as a reduction in exposure to Central London helped it ride out the worst effects of a slowing UK housing market.

* ACACIA: Acacia Mining said on Wednesday that Tanzania has ordered it to stop using tailing storage facility at its North Mara mine due to failure to contain and prevent seepage.

* SAGA: Activist investor Elliott [RIC:RIC:ECAL.UL] has taken a position in Britain'sSaga Plc , less than a month after the specialist tourism and insurance firm warned that discounting was taking a heavy toll on its tours business.

* FRESNILLO: Miner Fresnillo cut its production targets for 2019 on Wednesday, citing lower-than-expected grades of ore grades and delays in construction work at its Herradura gold mine in Mexico as it reported year-on-year falls in second-quarter output.

* PREMIER FOODS: Bisto gravy and OXO cube maker Premier Foods reported higher group sales in the first-quarter as its Mr Kipling cakes and Batchelors brands benefitted from a TV advertising push.

* PREMIER OIL: Britain'sPremier Oil on Wednesday reduced its forecast for its 2019 operating costs to $12 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) from $13 and expects debt reduction to reach the upper end of its $250-$350 million target by year-end.

* TALKTALK: British broadband provider TalkTalk said it had added 118,000 new customers to its fibre product in the three months to end June, helping it to reiterate its full-year earnings target.

* SURVEY: British companies made no change to their marketing spending in the second quarter this year compared to the previous quarter, as a leadership change in Britain and continued ambiguity over Brexit made clients hesitant and delayed decision making, a survey showed.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday after steep falls in the previous session, although U.S. crude trailed gains for international benchmark Brent after U.S. crude inventories fell less than expected.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, as the dollar firmed on robust U.S. retail sales data, while hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and broad uncertainties over trade between Washington and Beijing kept a lid on declines.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6% higher on Tuesday as Burberry scaled an 11-month high after its first-quarter update showed new designs boosted sales, and a weaker sterling aided exporter stocks, while mid-caps rose in a rare break from the domestic currency.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times PRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB

