Quantcast

UK Stocks - Factors to watch on July 10

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks - Factors to watch on July 10


(Adds company news items, futures)

July 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 10points higher at 7,546on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.06%ahead of the cash market open.

* BARRATT: Barratt Developments PlcBDEV.L , Britain's biggesthousebuilder, said on Wednesday it expects annual pretax profit to be ahead ofmarket expectations, helped by margin growth and contributions from jointventures. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B1EG

* NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE: Britain's National Health Service will partnerwith AmazonAMZN.O to provide health information through the tech giant'svoice assistant Alexa, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24B106

* DUNELM: British homewares retailer Dunelm GroupDNLM.L expects full-yearprofit at the upper end of its forecast as more time spent indoors due to wetsummer weather spurred shoppers to spruce up their homes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B1GP

* GlaxoSmithKline: British Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline PlcGSK.L onWednesday said its two-drug HIV regimen Dovato was successful in suppressing theAIDS-causing virus in patients for 48 weeks at similar levels as the patients'previous three-drug treatment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B1HN

* SUPERDRY: The returning founder of Superdry warned it would take time tofix the struggling British fashion group on Wednesday after a 130 million pound($161 million) charge for poorly performing stores pushed it into an annualloss. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24B0XI

* KOM: Macquarie-backed MEIF 6 Fibre Ltd said on Tuesday it had offered109.5 pence in the second day of a five-day auction for KCOM PlcKCOM.L ,topping a bid from a unit of British pension fund Universities SuperannuationScheme Ltd.urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A333

* ACACIA MINING: Tanzania's largest gold miner Acacia Mining PlcACAA.L said on Tuesday it has agreed to a request from Barrick Gold CorpABX.TO toextend the deadline to make a firm offer to July 19. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A32B

* GOLD: Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar climbed higher onexpectations of a less dovish U.S. Federal Reserve, ahead of a testimony fromthe its Chairman Jerome Powell. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B0U9

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by U.S. crude after an industrygroup reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviatingconcerns about oversupply amid global trade tensions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B07W

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% lower on Tuesday amid a deterioratingeconomic outlook and Brexit tensions, while online grocer Ocado jumped on theFTSE 100 after confirmed its annual forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A1LF

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Samantha Machado and Adil Bhat in Bengaluru) ((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , Economy , World Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar