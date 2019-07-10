Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks - Factors to watch on July 10



July 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 10points higher at 7,546on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.06%ahead of the cash market open.

* BARRATT: Barratt Developments PlcBDEV.L , Britain's biggesthousebuilder, said on Wednesday it expects annual pretax profit to be ahead ofmarket expectations, helped by margin growth and contributions from jointventures. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B1EG

* NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE: Britain's National Health Service will partnerwith AmazonAMZN.O to provide health information through the tech giant'svoice assistant Alexa, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24B106

* DUNELM: British homewares retailer Dunelm GroupDNLM.L expects full-yearprofit at the upper end of its forecast as more time spent indoors due to wetsummer weather spurred shoppers to spruce up their homes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B1GP

* GlaxoSmithKline: British Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline PlcGSK.L onWednesday said its two-drug HIV regimen Dovato was successful in suppressing theAIDS-causing virus in patients for 48 weeks at similar levels as the patients'previous three-drug treatment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B1HN

* SUPERDRY: The returning founder of Superdry warned it would take time tofix the struggling British fashion group on Wednesday after a 130 million pound($161 million) charge for poorly performing stores pushed it into an annualloss. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24B0XI

* KOM: Macquarie-backed MEIF 6 Fibre Ltd said on Tuesday it had offered109.5 pence in the second day of a five-day auction for KCOM PlcKCOM.L ,topping a bid from a unit of British pension fund Universities SuperannuationScheme Ltd.urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A333

* ACACIA MINING: Tanzania's largest gold miner Acacia Mining PlcACAA.L said on Tuesday it has agreed to a request from Barrick Gold CorpABX.TO toextend the deadline to make a firm offer to July 19. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A32B

* GOLD: Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar climbed higher onexpectations of a less dovish U.S. Federal Reserve, ahead of a testimony fromthe its Chairman Jerome Powell. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B0U9

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by U.S. crude after an industrygroup reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviatingconcerns about oversupply amid global trade tensions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B07W

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% lower on Tuesday amid a deterioratingeconomic outlook and Brexit tensions, while online grocer Ocado jumped on theFTSE 100 after confirmed its annual forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A1LF

