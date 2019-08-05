Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-UK shares tumble as trade tensions fuel sell-off



* FTSE 100 down 2.5%, FTSE 250 down 2%

* Equities sell-off continues for second straight session

* M&S, Ocado down after online food JV

* Fresnillo gains as gold surges

* easyHotel climbs after buyout offer (Adds analyst comment, updates to closing prices)

By Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain's stock market indexes fellsharply on Monday, joining a sell-off in global markets, asU.S.-China trade tensions prompted investors to seek safe-havenassets, while Ocado and Marks & Spencer fell after sealing adeal to set up an online food joint venture.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE shed 2.5% in its worst day since earlyDecember, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC sank 2% and hit itslowest level in two months.

Markets have been alarmed by President Donald Trump's actionto slap 10% tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports,prompting China to vow to retaliate. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Z03Furn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2EN

"There is a feeling that China could inflict a lot more painon the U.S. in terms of the trade spat, and many traders areworried the economic conflict will rumble on for some time," CMCMarkets analyst David Madden said.

The FTSE 100 in May posted its only monthly loss so far thisyear as the trade dispute escalated, before Washington andBeijing called for a truce. That, along with a slump in thepound over no-deal Brexit fears, has since helped the index postback-to-back monthly gains.

"Judging by the ferocity of the last two day's sell-off andtoday's further declines ... we look set to see some furtherAugust angst for investors," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewsonsaid.

With dealers shunning equities, gold prices jumped to theirhighest level in more than six years on Monday. Precious metalsminer Fresnillo FRES.L added 4.7% and was the only blue-chipstock that closed in the black. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25118RGOL/

Retailer Marks & SpencerMKS.L and online supermarketOcado OCDO.L fell 5.1% and 4.6% respectively, following theironline food venture deal that will result in the termination ofOcado's current deal with Waitrose JLPLC.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nRSE8663Ha

Taylor WimpeyTW.L dropped 5.2% after multiple brokeragescut their price target on the stock after the housebuilder'sdownbeat results and margin warning last week.

AIM-listed budget hotel chain easyHotel EZH.L soared 33.3%to 94 pence after its board recommended a bid of 95 pence pershare from a consortium of property funds. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25123B

Thomas CookTCG.L , whose shares soared almost 90% lastweek after the founder and owner of Turkish tour operator AnexTourism Group built a stake in the company, surged another 35%as it advanced for the fourth session in a row. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X2PB

