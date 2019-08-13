UK shares slip as multiple jitters drive risk aversion

Shutterstock photo

By Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 13 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Tuesday, as worriesover protests in Hong Kong, the U.S.-China trade spat and thehealth of the British economy continued to fuel a risk-offsentiment, even though travel firm TUI rose after quarterlyresults.

The main index .FTSE shed 0.3% as it fell for the thirdstraight session. The more domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC gave up 0.5% by 0752 GMT, despite a near 15% surge intrading platform Plus500PLUSP.L after half-year results.

London-listed shares of tour operator TUI TUIGn.DETUIT.L advanced 3.5% after it said robust business outweighedproblems with the grounding of Boeing'sBA.N 737 MAX jets inthe third quarter and upheld its annual earnings view. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N251011

Protests in Hong Kong, now in their tenth straight week,have hurt shares of blue-chip constituents with dealings inAsia, such as HSBCHSBA.L and Standard CharteredSTAN.L .

This, as well as pressure from simmering U.S.-China tradetensions and worries over the health of the global economy hasnullified any benefit the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 may enjoy froma weaker pound. The index is on track for its biggest monthlyfall since October 2018.

UK-focused banks and other domestically-prevalent stocks,meanwhile, have been hit by Brexit jitters, with Prime MinisterBoris Johnson seemingly steadfast on his promise to deliverBrexit with or without a deal on Oct. 31.

Investors fled equities and piled into safe haven assetssuch as gold, leading the metal's prices to the highest in morethan six years. Precious metals miner Fresnillo FRES.L added2.6% and was on track for its best month since January 2017.

"The rise in gold prices to record highs ... as well as thesharp collapse in bond yields is raising concerns that stockmarkets may well be about to take a sharp trip back to the lowslast seen at the end of last year," CMC Markets analyst MichaelHewson said.

Plus500 was tracking its best day in more thanone-and-a-half years after its new share buyback plan helpedoffset a more than 50% slump in first-half earnings. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2591E3

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin AML.L skidded 5.7% afterCredit Suisse downgraded its rating and slashed its price targetby more than two-thirds. A Financial Times report also saidhedge funds had taken short positions in the company. (https://on.ft.com/2N0ADhU) urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N259104 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403;))

