UK shares in the red as risk aversion prevails

Aug 13 (Reuters) - UK shares inched lower on Tuesday, asworries over protests in Hong Kong, the U.S.-China trade spatand the health of the British economy continued to fuel arisk-off sentiment, even though travel firm TUI rose afterquarterly results.

The main index .FTSE edged 0.1% lower as it fell for thethird straight session. The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC gave up0.2% by 0715 GMT, though online trading platform Plus500PLUSP.L soared 10% after half-year results.

London-listed shares of tour operator TUI TUIGn.DETUIT.L advanced 2% after it said robust business outweighedproblems with the grounding of Boeing'sBA.N 737 MAX jets inthe third quarter and upheld its annual earnings view. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N251011 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403;))

