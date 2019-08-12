UK shares gain broadly, Thomas Cook tanks

Reuters





Aug 12 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rebounded on Monday after suffering its steepest five-day drop since May last week over worries of a prolonged U.S.-China trade war, while tour company Thomas Cook plunged after updating on its recapitalisation plans.

The FTSE 100 index was up 0.6% by 0715 GMT, with the midcap index also gaining 0.6%.

The blue-chip bourse got its support from gains in Asia-exposed financial stocks and oil majors in a broad-based recovery, tracking rises in China after Beijing showed support for its capital markets by relaxing margin financing.

Tullow Oil , however, jumped 15% on the midcap index after publishing data confirming high-quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs in its well in Guyana.