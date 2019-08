Reuters





Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain's stock market indexes jumped after a delayed open following the London Stock Exchange's longest outage in eight years on Friday, boosted by broad gains across sectors.

The main index advanced 0.8% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.5% by 0847 GMT, with all sectors on the indexes in the black when trading began after an almost two-hour delay.

Both indexes were rebounding after two straight sessions of steep losses, which were triggered by fears of a looming recession and worries that the U.S.-China trade war may escalate further.