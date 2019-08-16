Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-UK shares gain after delayed stock market open



* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 up 0.4%

* Technical glitch causes more than 1-1/2 hour delay

* All blue-chip sectors in the black in early dealings

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 16 (Reuters) - British shares rose after a delayed openon Friday following the London Stock Exchange's longest outagein eight years, as more stimulus plans from China and strongU.S. retail sales data drove gains across sectors.

The main index .FTSE rose 0.4% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was up at similar levels by 1007 GMT, rebounding aftertwo straight sessions of steep losses. The losses have put theblue-chip index on course for its worst month in nearly fouryears.

The outage, which delayed trading for almost two hours, cameduring a volatile week for global financial markets, which werehit by worries about a U.S. recession and a prolonged U.S.-Chinatrade spat. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C17Q

In an update posted on its website, LSE said it was stillinvestigating the issue.

"It all looks fine," a trader said when asked if there wereany issues in trading or a backlog of orders.

The market was bolstered by shares of financial companies,particularly those with a bigger exposure to Asia, after China'sstate planner said it would roll out a plan to boost disposableincome for 2019-2020 to revive consumption as the economy slows. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP8N1YN01S

Precious metals miner Fresnillo, however, lost 2% as goldprices fell on investors locking in profits after a strong run. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25C23A

LSE LSE.L shares were up 1%.

Among news-driven moves, Mr Kipling owner Premier FoodsPFD.L added 2.5% after Sky News reported overnight that formerReckitt Benckiser CFO Colin Day was among leading contenders tobecome Premier Foods chairman.

Defence contractor Ultra ElectronicsULE.L rose nearly 3%after ERAPSCO, a JV between the London-listed company andU.S.-based Sparton DeLeon Springs, won a contract worth up to$1.04 billion to make sonobuoys for the U.S. Navy.

Acacia MiningACAA.L dipped 1% after the company saidproduction at its North Mara mine in Tanzania will not resumeuntil a government-issued prohibition notice is lifted.

AIM-listed Burford CapitalBURF.L , which had jumped in thelast session after replacing its CFO, slipped 5%. Shares in thelitigation funder have plunged over 40% since coming underattack from short-seller Muddy Waters.

