UPDATE 1-UK shares flat in thin deals, stocks trading ex-dividend tumble



* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 about flat

* Trading muted as U.S. markets shut on Independence Day

* IAG, Coca Cola HBC tumble on main index

By Shashwat Awasthi

July 4 (Reuters) - UK stocks were largely unchanged onThursday as several investors stayed on the sidelines in lieu ofa U.S. market holiday, while shares of IAG and Coca Cola HBCposted steep falls as they traded ex-dividend.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE hovered around a 10-month high and theFTSE 250 .FTMC was trading roughly flat by 0745 GMT.

British Airways owner International Consolidated AirlinesGroup ICAG.L skidded 7.5% and was on course for its worst daysince June 2016. Coca-Cola's KO.N leading bottler Coca ColaHBC CCH.L slipped 7.2%.

The slide in stocks trading without a dividend entitlementkept the main index from rising for a fifth straight sessioneven though a softer-than-expected U.S. jobs report overnightspurred hopes of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Companies in the United States added more jobs in June, butfewer than what analysts had forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440AY

UK markets have been sensitive to dovish signals this weekas expectations of near-term rate cuts by the Bank of Englandwere raised by weak economic data and remarks by Governor MarkCarney. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2434G2urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2441PN

In June, the FTSE 100 had enjoyed its best month sinceJanuary amid rising hopes that central banks around the worldwould loosen policy to counter slowing growth.

In a handful of news-based moves, Israel-focused gas drillerEnergean ENOG.L surged 7.6% to an all-time high after sayingit would buy the oil and natural gas unit of Italy'sEdison SpAEDNn.MI . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2451DI

Persimmon PSN.L , Britain's second-largest homebuilder,shed 2.4% after it posted lower first-half revenue as increasedfocus on quality and improving customer service slowed orderintake. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2451CP

"The pressures of the step up in customer service continueto weigh on revenues... the question remains of how long untilcustomer service initiatives impact profitability," Jefferiesanalysts said.

Meanwhile, shares of blue-chip rivals Taylor WimpeyTW.L ,Barratt BDEV.L and Berkeley BKGH.L gave up nearly 1% each. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403; Reuters Messaging:shashwat.awasthi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

