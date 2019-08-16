UK shares bag gains after delayed stock market open

Shutterstock photo

By Muvija M and Yadarisa Shabong

Aug 16 (Reuters) - UK shares rebounded on Friday after theLondon Stock Exchange's longest outage in years, with morestimulus plans from China bolstering the blue-chips andincreased optimism about Britain avoiding a disruptive no-dealBrexit lifting the mid-caps.

The main index .FTSE rose 0.7% with all sectors in theblack, while the FTSE 250 index .FTMC outperformed with a 1%rise owing to gains in the local currency. Both indexes recoupedsome of the steep declines suffered in the last two sessions.

The outage, which was the longest in eight years and delayedtrading for almost two hours, came during a volatile week forglobal financial markets, which were hit by worries about animpending recession and a prolonged U.S.-China trade spat. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C17Q

Shares of LSE LSE.L rose 1.9%.

The FTSE 100's weekly run, which had dragged the index tosix-month lows at one point, has placed it on course for itsworst month in nearly four years.

On Friday, however, the index was boosted by shares offinancial companies, particularly those with a bigger exposureto Asia, after China's state planner said it would roll out aplan to boost disposable income for 2019-2020 to reviveconsumption as the economy slows. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP8N1YN01S

U-TURN FROM RECESSION

A report that Germany would be prepared to ditch itsbalanced budget rule and take on new debt to counter a possiblerecession also helped the banks .FTNMX8770 break a 5-daylosing streak and rise 1.6%. The index has been pressuredrecently amid the Hong Kong protests. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C3I1

"Working on the hopeful assumption that central banks aregoing to step in and try and force the global economy into aU-turn away from a recession, the markets were fairly uniform intheir gains," Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said.

Precious metals miner Fresnillo FRES.L , however, fell 1.1%as gold prices fell on investors locking in profits after astrong run. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25C23A

At home, growing momentum among politicians to stop Britainfrom crashing out of the European Union without any agreementhas buoyed the pound, in turn aiding the domestically-focussedFTSE 250 index.

Among news-driven moves, Mr Kipling owner Premier FoodsPFD.L added 1.2% after Sky News reported overnight that formerReckitt Benckiser CFO Colin Day was among leading contenders tobecome Premier Foods chairman.

Prudential PRU.L inched 1% lower after a UK High Courtblocked the transfer of 12 billion pounds in annuities from theinsurer to Rothesay Life. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C31O

