UPDATE 2-UK retailer M&S slips on FTSE 100 eviction expectations



* M&S has been FTSE 100 member since index created in 1984

* Company has struggled with tough competition

* Results of quarterly FTSE 100 reshuffle due Wednesday (Adding details through)

By Josephine Mason

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Marks & SpencerMKS.L sharesfell on Monday on expectations the 135-year old retailer will berelegated from London's FTSE 100 .FTSE index blue-chip stockmarket for the first time and a "sell" rating from GoldmanSachs.

Removal from the blue chip index in its quarterly reviewwould be another blow for Archie Norman, who became M&S chairmantwo years ago to work alongside Steve Rowe, who was named CEO in2016 and has been with the company for three decades.

Losing FTSE 100 membership would mean M&S shares could nolonger be held by investment funds that only track the index ofBritain's top companies, forcing them to dump the stock.

M&S shares, which have been part of the FTSE 100 since itstarted in 1984, have lost about 40% of their value sinceJanuary 2018 as the British high street stalwart has struggledwith competition in clothing and food, particularly online.

At 1122 GMT, the shares were down 0.5%, after falling morethan 1% in early deals and lagging the index which was up 1.4%.

Goldman Sachs reinstated its coverage of the stock with a'sell' rating on M&S, which embarked on a major turnaround planas fast-fashion chains such as Zara and H&M that have erodedprofit in its clothing business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24C1Q9

The FTSE 100 review will be based on closing prices onTuesday, with the results announced after the end of trading onWednesday and going into effect on Sept. 23.

Valued at 3.76 billion pounds ($4.6 billion), M&S is ranked112th in the FTSE 350 of large and mid-cap companies based onFriday's market capitalisation, a position which would meanautomatic eviction from the FTSE 100.

In order to avoid constant changes to the index as a resultof day-to-day price volatility, companies are only demoted whenthey drop below 110 in the ranking.

CentricaCNA.L and Direct Line DLGD.L could also berelegated, while Polymetal POLYP.L , Hikma HIK.L and MeggittMGGT.L could get promoted based on valuations on Friday.

But the ousting of a British household name has caughtinvestors' attention.

It is only one of just 28 original members still in the FTSEand one of only 16 with the same name, highlighting how hard itis to stay at the top for long, A&J Bell investment directorRuss Mould said.

"In a way a spell out of the spotlight may well do it somegood and based on the performance of previous companies thathave fallen out of the UK benchmark it hasn't been too longbefore they have returned," said Michael Hewson, chief marketanalyst at CMC Markets UK.

The shares trade at a hefty discount to their retail peersand the broader stock market.

($1 = 0.8145 pounds)

