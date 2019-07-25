Quantcast

UK retail sales fall again in July, longest decline since 2011

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - British retail sales contracted for a third month running in July, marking the longest stretch of decline since 2011 and suggesting an economic slowdown could continue into the third quarter, an industry survey showed on Thursday.

The Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) monthly gauge of retail sales rose to -16 from -42 in June, a smaller increase than expected in a Reuters poll of economists which had pointed to a reading of -10.

"Whilst last year's summer strength in retail sales is driving some of the comparative weakness this year, it is still hugely concerning that sales have fallen for the longest period in almost eight years," CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith said.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar