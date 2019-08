Reuters





LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - British households' expectations for inflation over the next 12 months rose to 2.8% in July from 2.6% in June, according to a survey from U.S. investment bank Citi and pollsters YouGov.

Longer-term inflation expectations rose to 3.4% from 3.3% in June, the Citi/YouGov survey of 2,011 adults showed.

"Rising inflation expectations should ... support hawks at the (Bank of England)," Citi economists Christian Schulz and Ann O'Kelly said.