UK police vow to stop repeat of climate-change protest chaos

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - British police said they would not allow protesters from the Extinction Rebellion anti-climate change group to repeat the kind of disruption they caused in London earlier this year when they hold fresh demonstrations in October.

"We thought that April was wholly unacceptable," Laurence Taylor, deputy assistant commissioner of London's police force, told reporters.

"It went well beyond the realm of what was reasonable and we would not tolerate that level of disruption again."

Laurence said the Metropolitan Police arrested more than 1,150 people at the April protests and around 180 have been charged so far.

"We absolutely respect people's fundamental right to protest, but we do not accept that extends to causing misery and mass disruption to everybody," Taylor said.

Extinction Rebellion wants to use non-violent civil disobedience to force governments to cut carbon emissions and avert a climate crisis that it says will bring social collapse.

Six activists were arrested on Tuesday after Extinction Rebellion disrupted London Concrete, the British capital's biggest supplier of ready-mixed concrete.





