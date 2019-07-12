Quantcast

UK PM May says she will leave disappointed after Brexit failure

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she will leave her job this month with a mixture of pride and disappointment after failing in her central pledge to lead the country out of the European Union and heal its divisions.

May, who endured several crises in her failed effort to find a compromise Brexit deal that parliament could ratify, said she underestimated lawmakers' opposition.

"I think it'll be a mixture of pride at having done the job but also a degree of disappointment because there was more that I wanted to do," she told the BBC on Friday.

Citing parliament's decision to trigger Article 50, the mechanism which began the process of the UK's leaving the EU, May said she assumed that parliament would come together and agree a deal to leave.

"What I had underestimated was that there were people who were in entrenched positions," she said. "I'd underestimated the extent to which parliament was not willing to just deliver what people wanted in the referendum.

"I sacrificed my job in order to try to get a deal."

When asked whether the front-runner to replace her, Boris Johnson, understood the seriousness of the office of prime minister, May said she thought that both he and Jeremy Hunt understood the job's responsibility - although she did not endorse either candidate.

With May's premiership being dogged by leaks and cabinet in-fighting, she pointed to the need for a future return of collective ministerial responsibility, the convention whereby ministers support the government's line in public.

"Good cabinet government depends on collective responsibility and on what is said within the cabinet room ... staying there," she said. "I think once we have left the EU ... collective responsibility needs to return."





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar