UK PM Johnson will say Brexit extension is a betrayal of voters

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson will demand an election and say that seeking an extension to Britain's membership of the European Union is a betrayal of voters who backed Brexit in 2016 in a speech on Thursday.

Johnson will say the opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's refusal on Wednesday to agree to avoid a general election is "a cowardly insult to democracy".

A law preventing aimed at stopping the country from leaving the European Union "would in essence overturn the biggest democratic vote in our history - the 2016 referendum," Johnson's spokesman said.