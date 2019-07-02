Quantcast

UK PM candidate Johnson will demand EU talks free trade - campaign chairman

By Reuters

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Boris Johnson will make an offer to the European Union over post-Brexit free trade but if it rejects that gambit then Britain will leave the bloc without a deal on Oct. 31, the man in charge of his campaign to be prime minister said on Tuesday.

"With Boris, what he's actually said clearly is: 'We're not going to go back and renegotiate'," Johnson's campaign chairman, Iain Duncan Smith, told Sky News.

"What we're going to do is we will put a different offer down and say to them: 'Look - we want to get to free trade. Now we can either start talking about that now if you are serious and you want to have a process that means we don't end up ... with tariffs etcetera after the 31st - if that's what you want, the EU, then we are prepared to talk," Duncan Smith said.





