Quantcast

UK PM candidate Johnson urges tax on global tech giants

By Reuters

Reuters


YORK, July 4 (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, the leading candidate to replace Theresa May as British Prime Minister, said on Thursday the government had to find a way to tax global technology giants on their income.

"I think it's deeply unfair that high street businesses are paying tax through the nose... whereas the internet giants, the FAANGs -- Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google -- are paying virtually nothing," Johnson said at a leadership hustings event in York, northern England.

"We've got to find a way of taxing the internet giants on their income, because at the moment it is simply unfair."





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Taxes , Technology
Referenced Symbols: AAPL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar