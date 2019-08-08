Quantcast

UK pay growth for new staff hits more than two-year low in July - REC

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pay for permanent staff hired in Britain through recruitment agencies rose in July at the slowest rate since April 2017, according to a survey that suggested Brexit uncertainty continues to weigh on the labour market.

The monthly report from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and accountants KPMG also showed companies reduced the volume of new permanent staff for a fifth month running, albeit at a slower pace than in June.

Overall, the survey added to signs that the labour market, the strongest feature of Britain's economy over the last few years, may now be on the wane. Last week, the Bank of England said it saw signs of softening, with employment growth .

Official labour market figures covering the three months to June are due on Tuesday.





