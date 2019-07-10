Quantcast

UK names former GSK CFO to head accountancy regulator

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Britain's government named the former chief financial officer of drugs company GlaxoSmithKline , Simon Dingemans, to head the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), a body in charge of regulating auditors.

Dingemans joined GSK in 2011 from U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, and will face a pre-appointment hearing in front of British lawmakers before he formally takes up his role.

Earlier on Wednesday, the FRC said all Britain's leading accounting firms had failed to hit quality targets for auditing company books for the second year in a row, with Grant Thornton and PwC singled out to join KPMG under tougher supervision.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy
Referenced Symbols: GSK


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar