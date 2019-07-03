Quantcast

UK markets watchdog proposes retail ban on crypto derivatives

By Reuters

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Britain's markets watchdog is proposing banning the sale of derivatives based on crypto-assets to retail consumers due to what it considers the prevalence of market abuses.

Prices of crypto-assets - which include currencies like bitcoin as well as tokens representing other tradeable assets - are very volatile, and there is a lack of a clear investment need for products referencing them, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.

The FCA "considers these products are ill-suited to retail consumers who cannot reliably assess the value and risks of derivatives or exchange traded notes (ETNs) that reference certain crypto-assets," it said in a statement.

"We estimate the potential benefit to retail consumers from banning these (derivative) products to be in a range from 75 million pounds ($94 million) to 234.3 million pounds a year," it said.

