Quantcast

UK looking to complete British Steel sale to Turkish military fund in coming weeks

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain is looking to complete the sale of British Steel to Ataer Holdings, an affiliate of Turkey's military pension fund OYAK, in the coming weeks, the Insolvency Service said on Friday.

"I will be looking to conclude this process in the coming weeks, during which time British Steel continues to trade and supply its customers as normal," the Official Receiver said in a statement released by The Insolvency Service.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain is looking to complete the sale of British Steel to Ataer Holdings, an affiliate of Turkey's military pension fund OYAK, in the coming weeks, the Insolvency Service said on Friday.

"I will be looking to conclude this process in the coming weeks, during which time British Steel continues to trade and supply its customers as normal," the Official Receiver said in a statement released by The Insolvency Service.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar