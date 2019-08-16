UK looking to complete British Steel sale to Turkish military fund in coming weeks

Shutterstock photo





LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain is looking to complete the sale of British Steel to Ataer Holdings, an affiliate of Turkey's military pension fund OYAK, in the coming weeks, the Insolvency Service said on Friday.

"I will be looking to conclude this process in the coming weeks, during which time British Steel continues to trade and supply its customers as normal," the Official Receiver said in a statement released by The Insolvency Service.

