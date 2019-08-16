Quantcast

UK lawmakers opposed to Labour plan should consider no-deal Brexit threat - Corbyn

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said lawmakers who oppose his proposal to lead an emergency government should consider the threat posed to Britain by a no-deal exit from the European Union.

Given Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a negotiated transition, foes are plotting how to bring him down and stop a no-deal Brexit they say would be disastrous for the economy.

Corbyn wants a no-confidence vote, caretaker government with him as head, then an election, while the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats prefer to find alternative leaders for a unity government.

"I suggest they should think about that and support the motion that I will put forward," he said on Friday.





