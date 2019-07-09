Quantcast

UK lawmakers ask authorities to investigate bank forgery allegations

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Tuesday asked financial and legal authorities to investigate allegations that banks have forged signatures on legal documents for home repossession and other matters.

Nicky Morgan, chair of parliament's Treasury Committee, wrote to the heads of the Financial Conduct Authority and the National Crime Agency to request that they review the evidence from the Bank Signature Forgery Campaign action group, the committee said in a statement.

The allegations, first reported by the BBC, concern the government-owned holding company for nationalised bank assets, UK Asset Resolution, and loans from Northern Rock, Bradford & Bingley, Mortgage Express and Lloyds Banking Group .





