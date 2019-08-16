Quantcast

UK judge blocks transfer of Prudential annuities to Rothesay Life

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A UK High Court judge on Friday blocked the transfer of 12 billion pounds ($14.59 billion) in annuities from insurer Prudential to Rothesay Life.

Prudential, which can appeal the decision, said it would have no impact on the company's planned demerger of its UK insurance and asset management business, set to complete in the fourth quarter.

The proposed transfer was initially agreed in March 2018.

"The Independent Expert, who was appointed to report to the High Court, concluded the transfer would have no material adverse effect on the security of benefits or the reasonable benefit expectations of our policyholders."

($1 = 0.8222 pounds)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Insurance
Referenced Symbols: PRU


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar