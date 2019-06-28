UK housebuilders rally on report UK PM candidate to cut taxes in no-deal budget

Reuters





LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Shares in UK housebuilders jumped on Friday after a report that the leading contender to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing an emergency budget for a no-deal Brexit, which includes overhaul of stamp duty and aggressive tax cuts.

Taylor Wimpey , Berkeley Group , Persimmon and Barratt Developments were all up between 2.1% to 3.3% and were the top performers on the UK blue-chip index FTSE 100 .

Boris Johnson's team wants a series of measures to ensure that the economy is "going gangbusters" by Oct. 31, according to The Times.