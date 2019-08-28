UK housebuilders fall as reports of push to suspend Parliament renews Brexit worries

Reuters





LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Shares in UK airlines and housebuilders tumbled on Wednesday after reports the government may seek to suspend parliament in a push to prevent politicians from derailing its plan to exit the European Union, renewing worries about a no-deal Brexit.

Companies that are exposed to the domestic economy like housebuilders were knocked particularly hard.

Taylor Wimpey , Persimmon and Barratt Developments were down between 2% and 2.3% at 0906 GMT, among the top decliners on the FTSE 100 . British Airways-owner IAG fell 1.7% and easyJet dropped 3.2%.

The move limits the amount of parliamentary time available to lawmakers who want to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from leaving the EU without an exit deal.