UK house prices rise in August at fastest pace in 3 months - Nationwide

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - British house prices edged up in August at the fastest annual pace in three months, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday, adding to tentative signs the housing market has picked up from its recent pre-Brexit slowdown.

House prices rose 0.6% year-on-year after a 0.3% rise in July, Nationwide said. On the month, prices were flat.

