UK house prices rise at fastest pace in 3 months in August -Nationwide

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - British house prices rose in August at the fastest annual pace in three months, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday, adding to tentative signs the housing market has picked up from its recent pre-Brexit slowdown.

House prices rose 0.6% year-on-year after a 0.3% rise in July, Nationwide said. On the month, prices were flat.

British house price growth has sagged since the 2016 Brexit referendum - especially in London and neighbouring areas - but at a national level the market appears to have stabilised, surveys suggest.

He added that he expected house price growth of just 1.0% for 2019 as a whole, using Nationwide's measure.

On Tuesday, industry body UK Finance said British banks last month approved the most mortgages since February 2017. Official figures from the Bank of England are due at 0830 GMT.





