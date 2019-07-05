Quantcast

UK house prices pick up a bit of speed - Halifax

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British house prices rose at the fastest annual rate since early 2017 during the three months to the end of June, mortgage lender Halifax said, adding to other signs that the housing market has stabilised after weakening on Brexit worries.

House prices increased by 5.7% in the three months to June compared with the same period a year ago after rising by 5.2% in the three months to May, Halifax said on Friday. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 5.9% rise.

In monthly terms, prices fell by 0.3% after a rise of 0.4% in May.





This article appears in: World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar