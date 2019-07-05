UK house prices pick up a bit of speed - Halifax

Reuters





LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British house prices rose at the fastest annual rate since early 2017 during the three months to the end of June, mortgage lender Halifax said, adding to other signs that the housing market has stabilised after weakening on Brexit worries.

House prices increased by 5.7% in the three months to June compared with the same period a year ago after rising by 5.2% in the three months to May, Halifax said on Friday. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 5.9% rise.

In monthly terms, prices fell by 0.3% after a rise of 0.4% in May.