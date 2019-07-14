UK house asking prices slip for 1st time in 2019 - Rightmove

Reuters





LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Asking prices for British homes fell this month for the first time this year as buyers' confidence took a hit from the escalating uncertainty around Brexit, property website Rightmove said on Monday.

The average asking price for residential property advertised on Rightmove fell by 0.2% in July after a 0.3% rise in June. Compared with a year ago, prices were down 0.2%, Rightmove said.

The fall in July contrasts with signs of improvement in a survey of chartered surveyors published last week, underlining the uncertainty hanging over the housing market.

Britain's housing market slowed after voters decided to leave the European Union more than three years ago, but several indicators have suggested a stabilisation in recent months.