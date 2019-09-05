UK government drops bid to stop Brexit delay bill in parliament

Reuters





LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government abandoned attempts to block a law aimed at stopping at the country leaving the European Union without a deal in the upper house of parliament.

The move paves the way for Johnson to ask the EU for a three-month extension to the Brexit deadline, if he fails to reach a deal with the bloc by the middle of October.

Conservative Party members of the upper house of parliament had tabled a series of amendments in an attempt to run down the clock and prevent the law being passed before parliament is suspended on Monday.