UK gilt yields rise to 3-week high ahead of Fed's Powell

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - British government bond yields rose to a three-week high on Friday, tracking an upward move in U.S. Treasuries, due to the risk U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will reinforce Thursday's less dovish message from the U.S. central bank.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve on Thursday showed policymakers split over the case for looser policy, putting upward pressure on yields, and Powell is due to speak at the Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium later on Friday.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose 5 basis points on the day to peak at 0.568%, their highest since Aug. 2, taking them further away from the record low of 0.405% struck on Aug. 15.

Two-year yields rose 4 basis points to 0.558%, their highest since July 17, and the two-year/10-year gilt curve steepened to 0.9 basis points, its steepest since it inverted for the first time last week.