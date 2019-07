Reuters





LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - British government bond prices fell to a session low after lawmakers voted on Thursday to make it harder for the country's next prime minister to push through no-deal Brexit.

Gilt prices have risen in recent weeks on fears that Britain might leave the European Union on Oct. 31 without a transition deal to soften the economic shock.

September gilt futures fell as low as 131.10 at 1244 GMT, down 10 ticks on the day while 10-year gilt yields were up 1 basis pont on the day at 0.77%.