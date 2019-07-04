Quantcast

UK firms, waiting for Brexit, turn more gloomy about economy - survey

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British businesses have turned gloomier about the economy as the country's political crisis deepens, bucking an improvement in sentiment earlier this year, according to a survey published by an employers group on Friday.

Confidence in the economy fell to -28% in the period between May 22 and June 5, down from -19% in April and the first decline registered in 2019, the survey conducted by the Institute of Directors (IoD) showed.

The survey of 893 firms coincided with the announcement by Theresa May on May 24 that she would stand down as prime minister.

"Dealing with political uncertainty is part and parcel of leading a business, but this has been taken to extremes over recent years," Tej Parikh, the IoD's chief economist said.

"With the nature of Brexit still ambiguous and another shake-up of key government personnel in motion, many businesses have been holding back on investing in their staff, operations and technology to the detriment of UK productivity growth."

The IoD's confidence balance is derived from the difference in the number of firms saying that they are confident or pessimistic about the economic outlook.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar