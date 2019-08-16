Quantcast

UK finance minister says he wants to take advantage of low debt costs -Times

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid Javid said in an interview published late on Friday that he is looking at how best to take advantage of record-low borrowing costs when he sets out his first budget later this year.

"It is obvious to me that when you've got some of the lowest rates on government debt this country has ever seen, I wouldn't be doing my job if I wasn't thinking seriously about how do we use (that opportunity)," Javid, who took office last month, told The Times newspaper.

Javid added that a no-deal Brexit would "require a significant economic package as a response", including measures to boost both demand and the supply capacity of the economy.





This article appears in: World Markets , Banking and Loans , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar