UK energy regulator asks National Grid for urgent report into power cut

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator has asked National Grid for an urgent interim report into the power cut which caused chaos across the country on Friday.

Regulator Ofgem said National Grid, which operates the electricity transmission system in England and Wales, must report initial findings by Aug. 16, with a final, technical report due by Sept. 6.

The hour-long outage on Friday evening left almost 1 million homes without power while two of London's busiest train stations closed at rush-hour because of overcrowding as services were cancelled or delayed.