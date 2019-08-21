Quantcast

UK employers' pay deals hit 10-year high - XpertHR

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Major British employers gave average pay rises of 2.6% to staff in the three months to July, the highest pace of increase in more than 10 years, data from industry consultants XpertHR showed on Thursday.

Annual pay settlements in Britain began to rise roughly a year ago as the lowest unemployment rate since the mid-1970s put pressure on employers to retain staff, but deals had been stuck at around 2.5% in recent months.

The increase in the latest data represented the strongest rise since the three months to December 2008.

XpertHR analyst Sheila Attwood said it was too soon to declare the start of a sustained increase in pay awards.

The Bank of England has said the tight labour market means it is likely to raise interest rates gradually, assuming Britain can avoid the economic shock of a no-deal Brexit.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar