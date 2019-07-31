Quantcast

UK court rejects bid to stop strike action by BA pilots - union statement

By Reuters

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Britain'sCourt of Appeal has rejected an attempt by British Airways to stop proposed strike action by its pilots, the pilots' union said on Wednesday, calling on the company to hold more talks to prevent industrial action.

Pilots at BA, which is owned by IAG voted for strike action on pay earlier this month, and the airline's bid to bring a High Court injunction to stop it failed.

"The Court of Appeal has today rightly dismissed BA's attempt to injunct this industrial action on a technicality," said general secretary of the pilots' union BALPA, Brian Strutton.





