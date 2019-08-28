Quantcast

UK Conservatives' Scotland leader set to quit - Sun

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Ruth Davidson, leader of the Conservative Party in Scotland, is set to quit due to political disagreements with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the pressures of being a new mother, the Sun newspaper reported on Wednesday.

"She's tried to juggle motherhood with being the very high-profile leader of the opposition in Scotland, and it's taken its toll," the Sun quoted a senior Conservative source as saying.

"All of this has been made more difficult with the current political climate, where she's found herself at increasing odds with the new leadership in London," the source added.

The BBC and Scottish broadcaster STV also reported that Davidson would quit as leader of Scotland's Conservatives.





