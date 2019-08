UK competition watchdog reprimands RBS, Santander over PPI procedures

Reuters





By Lawrence White

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog has ordered Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander to appoint auditors to check how they remind customers affected by payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling.

The two banks failed to adequately inform customers who might be due compensation as a result of Britain's biggest ever consumer banking scandal, in which more than 36 billion pounds ($44 billion) has been paid back to those affected.

Spokespeople for both banks said the lenders have put in place measures to prevent a repeat of the errors, and apologised to customers affected by these mistakes.

RBS failed to provide reminders to almost 11,000 of its customers for up to 6 years, the CMA said, while Santander sent out annual reminders containing incorrect information to over 3,400 of its mortgage PPI customers from 2012-2017.

"It is unacceptable that some banks aren't providing PPI reminders - or are sending inaccurate ones - 8 years after our order came into force," Adam Land, a senior director at the CMA, said.

"The legally binding directions we've issued today will make sure that both RBS and Santander now play by the rules."

The eight year-long PPI saga is set to close on Thursday after Britain'sFinancial Conduct Authority set a deadline for consumers affected by the scandal to seek compensation from the banks.

Friday's sanction by the CMA will not lead to any extension of the FCA's deadline for bank customers to contact their lenders about possible claims, a source familiar with the FCA's thinking told Reuters.

PPI policies were typically sold alongside a personal loan or mortgage to cover repayments if borrowers fell ill or lost jobs, but thousands of customers were sold unsuitable policies and would never have been able to make a claim.

($1 = 0.8177 pounds)