UK chemicals firm Croda unit hit by U.S.-China trade war

By Reuters

July 24 (Reuters) - Speciality chemicals maker Croda International Plc said on Wednesday the U.S.-China trade war and new Chinese sales legislation had hurt demand at its personal care unit, leading half-yearly profit to miss expectations.

Shares in Croda were 4.6% lower at 4,584 pence at 0711 GMT, taking the stock to the bottom of London's bluechip index .

Croda, which supplies speciality ingredient to industries including beauty and personal care, agrochemicals and automobiles, said sales in constant currency at its personal care unit were 3.6% lower.

East Yorkshire-based Croda, which logs 96% of sales and 80% of production outside the UK, said it expects its personal care unit's performance to remain subdued in the United States, while Asia recovers progressively.

Croda said adjusted pretax profit fell 2.5% to 171 million pounds in the six months to June 30, below a company-supplied consensus forecast of 174 million pounds, hurt by higher interest charges, a special dividend and previous investments.

"Today's results will raise concerns that this is more than a cyclical blip," Liberum analyst Adam Collins, said.

Rival Ashland Global Holdings Inc last week reported lower-than-anticipated sales in personal care.

Croda counts Unilever Plc , Procter & Gamble Co and L'Oreal SA as customers, and employs more than 4,000 people across 18 manufacturing sites.





