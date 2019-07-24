UK 5-year gilt yields lowest since Sept 2017 as Johnson heads for Downing Street

Reuters





LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - British five-year government bond yields sank to their lowest since September 2017 on Wednesday on concerns about the effect of a global slowdown and a potential no-deal Brexit on UK economic growth.

Former foreign minister Boris Johnson is due to take over from Theresa May as prime minister later on Wednesday, and he has promised to take Britain out of the European Union by Oct. 31, even if that means leaving without a transition deal.

Five-year yields touched a low of 0.451% at 0749 GMT, down 2 basis points on the day and their lowest in almost two years, while two-year yields dropped a similar amount to 0.466%, the lowest since January 2018.

"While 0.70% 10-year Gilts may not sound attractive to investors, we'd expect to see that number go much lower in the event of a no-deal Brexit," David Zahn, head of European fixed income at fund managers Franklin Templeton, said.

"We've already seen some market movement in response to news of Johnson's leadership victory, and we expect volatility to continue for several weeks as he builds his government," he added.

Interest rate futures fully price in a 25 basis-point interest rate cut by the Bank of England by May of next year.

BoE Chief Economist Andy Haldane sought to push back against these expectations on Tuesday, saying he would be "very cautious" about a rate cut unless there was a sharp downturn, and reiterating that the BoE would not automatically cut rates after a no-deal Brexit.