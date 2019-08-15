Quantcast

UK 30-year yields hit fresh record low as risk aversion mounts

By Reuters

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Yields on British 20-year and 30-year government bonds fell to new record lows for a second successive day on Thursday, as investors continued to seek safe-haven assets while share prices tumbled globally.

Thirty-year yields dropped 4 basis points on the day to 1.020% at 0949 GMT while 20-year yields dropped 3 basis points to 0.882%.

The yield curve for two-year and 10-year gilts remained in inverted territory for a second day, with a negative spread of 3.3 basis points, mirroring a move in U.S. Treasuries that is widely seen as a warning of recession.





