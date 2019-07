Reuters





LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - British 10-year government bond yields fell to their lowest level since September 2016 after the European Central Bank explicitly opened the door to a rate cut as well as more bond buys as soon as September.

The 10-year gilt yield touched a low of 0.650% at 1159 GMT, down 3 basis points on the day after the ECB's announcement.

The September gilt future hit a contract record high of 132.50, up 31 ticks on the day.