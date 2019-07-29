UK 10-year gilt yield hits post-2016 low as Johnson talks tough on Brexit

Reuters





LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - The yield on 10-year British government debt fell to its lowest level in almost three years after new Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior ministers intensified their message that they are prepared to leave the European Union without a transition deal.

The 10-year gilt yield fell to 0.629%, its lowest since August 2016, shortly after the Brexit referendum vote. It was down about six basis points on the day.

Two-year yields dropped a similar amount to 0.414%, their lowest since December 2017.

Sterling also fell sharply on Monday and was heading for its biggest one-day losses against the euro and the dollar since March.