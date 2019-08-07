UGI Corporation (UGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

UGI Corporation ( UGI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.325 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.67, the dividend yield is 2.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UGI was $47.67, representing a -19.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.31 and a 3.77% increase over the 52 week low of $45.94.

UGI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). UGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.87. Zacks Investment Research reports UGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.41%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UGI as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF ( IVOG )

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF ( VBR )

ProShares Trust ( REGL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVOG with an increase of 2.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UGI at 1.05%.