Uganda's Stanbic says pretax up 37% as credit demand grows

KAMPALA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Uganda's largest bank Stanbic posted a 37.5% jump in profit before tax for the first half of the year, driven by a surge in credit growth on the back of a strong economy.

Profit before tax rose to 182.8 billion Ugandan shillings ($50 million), the unit of South Africa'sStandard Bank said on Tuesday. Interest and related income grew 23.4%.

"The growth has been largely due to improved economic activity as credit growth across all customer segments improved," Chief Executive Patrick Mweheire said in a statement.

In June the BoU held its benchmark rate at 10 percent and projected faster economic expansion for the current fiscal year through July 2010.

($1 = 3,688.0000 Ugandan shillings)